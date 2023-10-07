The owner of an Indian takeaway in Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating this week after winning the title of best takeaway in Somerset at England’s Business Awards.

Saagar in Burnham’s Abingdon Street was one of ten curry houses vying for the ‘Best Takeaway of the Year’ award at the ceremony.

Owner Sultan Ahmed told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have wonderful support locally and a big thank you goes to our loyal customers for their backing and our hard-working staff for their dedication to producing high quality food.”

“Winning this award is great for our small town too – it helps put Burnham on the map, up against bigger towns across Somerset.”

The Burnham takeaway has an average score of 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor and has been described as “excellent”.

The award is decided by a vote to establish the best takeaway cuisine across the county.