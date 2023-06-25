Several Burnham-On-Sea cyclists have completed the gruelling day-long cross-country Chase The Sun cycling event.

Burnham’s Rob Smith, Dave Kemp, Kelly Pople and Andy Pusill were among the hundreds of cyclists taking part in Saturday’s event.

The Chase The Sun cycling event sees cyclists riding from sunrise to sunset from coast to coast, east to west, across Britain over a distance of more than 200 miles in one day.

They left the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise at around 4.30am before heading to Weston to arrive before sunset to mark mid-summer. In previous years, the event had finished in Burnham but organisers said it had “outgrown” the town.

Andy Pusill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was an amazing event, well run and all the competitors were really friendly. The heat was intense – I think I got through at least 7 litres of water.”

“Myself and Kelly had a great support crew – our respective husband and wife – and they made sure on each stop we were fully looked after, fed, watered and ready for the next leg.”

“We didn’t cycle with the others from Burnham but we saw them at the start and throughout the ride. It was a hard 205 miles in the heat but we fully enjoyed it and managed to make it back to WSM for 8.20pm. And yes I would do it again!”