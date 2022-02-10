Sedgemoor District Council is inviting residents to fall back in love with their bikes by taking part in ‘Wheelie Wedmore’ this coming weekend.

Wheelie Wedmore is a one-day mass meet up for cyclists, celebrating cyclists and cycling that will be held at the Borough, Wedmore on Sunday 13th February between 11am-3pm.

There will be bike sales, repair specialists, kit, a cycle jumble and campaigns alongside laidback tunes and accompanied rides into Wedmore from all points of the district on cycle routes.

The event is part of a fun-filled programme of different events, at different locations in the area, over the next couple of months to banish the winter blues.

“Cycling can be a great way to see more of the county and routes planned are using the National Cycle Network and quieter roads,” says a council spokeswoman.

“There will be a warm welcome from local businesses, friendly traders and groups too. All riders will get a free water bottle or waterproof saddle cover.”

“In association with local events company, eat:Festivals, and funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, this event is next in line of the programme, after the popular, sell-out Drive in Cinemas.”

Links to routes:

Cycle Burnham-on-Sea to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/kpVGt8asz8JXApw68

Cycle Grand Pier WSM to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/mjZPP6gYUjYrCedR7

Cycle Wells Cathedral to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/Le7Vxx9PDU6p32hE8

Cycle Yeovil to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/rmCJAbxzrS4o4Qut6

Cycle Bridgwater to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/5JPd13KK4Xu97ZKVA

Cycle Taunton to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/jLPKmbf5FUF7EUT3A

Cycle Bristol to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/QD5sWXNp1GDcjwgL8

Cycle Bath to Wheelie Wedmore https://goo.gl/maps/wLS4pPjFYACMSbDq5

Future events include:

Damian Boyd location map– Winter storytelling that bring the streets alive with spoken word. A digital archive of stories, poems and reflections connected to QR codes hosted by local shops and businesses supplemented by led walks by story tellers – exploring the High Street and surrounding area. Map Coming Soon! Busk-athon in Highbridge 19/02/2022- Utilising every corner of Highbridge to bring the town to life with music. Cannington Uncovered 05/03/2022- Temporary street art will be created exposing the archaeological heritage of Cannington and Sedgemoor, and the themes of local history explored using special interest groups and guides. Bridgwater Art Fair 19/03/2022- The word “art” means lots of things to lots of people. This free event in the heart of the town utilises the wide variety of public space to host a collection of different art classes, demonstrations and have a go session including: Have a go screen printing sessions, try your hand at pottery sessions, plen air, walking tours of street art, linking to the civic society and the heritage action zone/built environment, life drawing classes, spray up boards and will include the opportunity for local artists to sell their artwork.

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund. More details about each event will be published nearer the time.