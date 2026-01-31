Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson hits out at ‘influencers’ in fiery post‑match rant

Burnham-On-Sea darts ace Gary Anderson has hit the headlines this week after launching a blistering attack on social media “influencers” in the sport during a post‑match interview at the Winmau World Masters.

The 55‑year‑old, who lives in Burnham-On-Sea, had just battled back to beat Dutch player Niels Zonneveld 3–2 in Milton Keynes when he turned his attention to what he sees as a growing problem in darts.

Speaking after the match, Gary said he was frustrated by online personalities offering advice to young players, describing many of them in colourful terms and urging youngsters to ignore them.

“I’m a darts player, I’m not here to sit and talk and tell stories,” he said. “I don’t do YouTube, but I’m watching. We’ve got these influencers telling people how to play darts. I’ve watched some of them — they’re nowhere near good enough. So why watch them?”

He added that young players should focus on enjoying the game rather than spending large sums of money based on online trends. “Kids need to learn they can buy a £20 set of darts and just play. Enjoy the game. That’s what matters.”

Although Anderson did not name anyone directly, his comments come shortly after YouTuber and I’m A Celebrity winner “Angry Ginge” — real name Morgan Burtwistle — revealed he is considering entering the PDC Qualifying School. Burtwistle is a close friend of world champion Luke Littler and has built a large online following.

Some in the sport have welcomed the idea of influencers entering the competitive scene. Former professional Matthew Edgar said on the Mission Darts Podcast that Burtwistle’s involvement could help bring new fans into the game.