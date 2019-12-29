Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson’s bid for a third PDC World Championship title win is over.

Burnham resident Anderson, who was world champion in 2015 and 2016, is the current world number five but has suffered an injury-hit season.

He has fallen in the fourth round of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Anderson was beaten 4-2 by UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall in the last 16, despite storming into a 1-0 lead, averaging 109.93 in the first set.

In a very close contest the score was 2-2 before Aspinall stepped up his game in the fifth set with a superb five legs, before struggling over the line in the sixth set as Anderson’s doubles deserted him.

Anderson, who celebrated his 49th birthday last weekend, squandered four darts at double to hand last year’s semi-finalist Aspinall a chance to wrap up victory in the next set following a crucial early break.