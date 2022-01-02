Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson has won through to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship, taking place tonight (Sunday).

Gary’s quarter-final match on New Year’s Day was a close contest but saw him overcome Luke Humphries 5-2 in a brilliant battle.

Anderson, last year’s runner-up, is through to his seventh World Championship semi-final tonight where he will play Peter Wright.

In Saturday’s match, it was all square after four sets when Humphries drew level at 2-2. Anderson broke Humphries’ throw in the last leg of the fifth set to lead 3-2 and returned after the break with a 148 checkout to hold his throw and win the next set.

Humphries had chances to break Anderson and fought back in the seventh set to lead 2-1 in legs. However, Anderson threw a 108 finish to hold his throw and make it 2-2.

Humphries just missed the bull for a 170 checkout to take the set and missed another two darts at a double, with Anderson taking advantage to check out with 80 needed to seal the win.

“The right shots at the right time came which I was quite happy about,” Anderson said on Sky Sports.

“I still want to play darts and I still want to win,” added Gary, who was world champion in 2015 and 2016.

Peter Wright survived an onslaught from young Callan Rydz to reach the final four where he will play Gary Anderson for a place in Monday’s final.

Pictured: Gary Anderson at Saturday’s world darts championships (Sky Sports)