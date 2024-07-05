Burnham-On-Sea day nursery to expand with new facilities after winning council’s go-ahead

A popular children’s day nursery in Burnham-On-Sea is set to expand with more space and a new nature school after winning the go-ahead from Somerset Council.

Playaway Day Nursery in Berrow Road has applied to the council to vary a condition in a previous planning application to change the use of two ground floor rooms from residential to childrens nursery use and to also remove the limiting number of children from 33 to comply with ‘Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) standards’.

A Playaway spokesperson says: “We have been granted planning permission to increase our numbers slightly, which is allowing us to open a brand-new opportunity that we have always wanted to explore.”

“We will be opening our very own nature school – this will run alongside our current provision and will act in its own entity.”

“It will run out of what is currently the beach room – we are currently in the process of revamping this space to incorporate the nature school.”

“The school will be for children aged 3 years and above. We are of the firm belief that children should have regular, uninterrupted immersion into the natural space – thus allowing children to develop meaningful relationships with nature and the world around them.”

“Children will be engaging in many different physical activities such as climbing and jumping off sand dunes. They will be improving their skills with our woodworking and sewing classes, using real tools to create masterpieces.”

“They will be creating their own dens and fire pits to warm their hot chocolate on a winter’s day. Our brand-new allotment will allow children to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers to use during cooking, teaching the children sustainability.”

“Activities like these will improve their motor skills, coordination and physical health. They will be able to take risks and problem solve in a natural setting, which ultimately improve their self-esteem and overall mental health.”

“Due to our expansion, we now have some space across our rooms for potential new children and/or an increase in hours or days.” Contact the nursery for availability and costs.