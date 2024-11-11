12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 11, 2024
News
News

Dog-themed cakes and coffees at charity afternoon in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A special coffee afternoon to raise money for a cancer support charity has been held in Burnham-On-Sea.

The event was held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close, hosted by Ulti-mutt paws, a local dog training business.

Lel Beattie, who runs the business, says: “Thanks go to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

We had a good turnout, people brought their dogs along, enjoyed cake and a cuppa while making a donation. It was a fun afternoon, raising money for a wonderful charity. Thank you to all those that came and a big thank you to those that made delicious cakes.”

Ulti-mutt paws is a small companion puppy and dog training business run by Lel that offers group classes, private tuition and puppy home visits in Burnham-On-Sea and the area.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to hold Remembrance ceremonies today
PHOTOS: Mayor leads wreath laying at Highbridge Remembrance Day ceremony

