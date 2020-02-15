Members of a Burnham-On-Sea drama group are celebrating this week after hearing they have been nominated for seven awards.

The Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) has been short-listed for awards in the prestigious ‘David Beach Youth Competition’ run by Somerset Fellowship of Drama.

It follows the group’s successful production of ‘Bugsy Malone’ last year, which was widely praised by audiences at Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

The nominations have come in seven categories: Best Props, Best Stage Management, Best Made Set, Best Youth Cameo – Fizzy, Best Female Support – Tallulah, Best Female Lead – Blousey; and Best Small Venue.

The group’s Sarah Loveridge told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We couldn’t be any prouder!”

“We have always been very proud of all our shows and cast/crew. To get one nomination is such an achievement, but seven!”

The group will find out if they’ve won on Saturday 4 April at Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton.