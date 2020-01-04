Long-running Burnham-On-Sea drama group the Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) is seeing new adult members.

The group, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, is on the hunt for additional adult members to get involved with its regular productions in Burnham.

The group’s Vikki Hart said: “We are starting our Wind in the Willows rehearsals at Brent Knoll Village Hall this coming Sunday, 5th January and we are on the lookout for singers and actors who are over 18.”

“Anyone wishing to find out more can come along for free at the first taster session between 4-6pm and meet us all.”

“Those who want further information can message us through our Facebook page @bees.burnham.”

Last year, that group performed Bugsy Malone and the family musical Seussical, pictured here.