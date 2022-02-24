A Burnham-On-Sea drama group is set to perform a unique new comedy play over two nights this week.

Peaty Sea Theatre – formerly called The Princess Theatre Company – recently changed its name as it broadens its reach.

The company performs exclusively new writing, penned by local authors. Their latest play, called The Journey, is about a self-help group and is written by Kim Cook.

“It’s a comedy drama,” explains actor Lewis Coleman who adds: “It’s like Frasier meets Fat Friends.”

The show will be performed at The Princess Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday February 25th and Saturday 26th. Tickets (£9/£7) are available from The Princess Theatre on 01278 784464 or online here.