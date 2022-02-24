A Burnham-On-Sea drama group is set to perform a unique new comedy play over two nights this week.

Peaty Sea Theatre – formerly called The Princess Theatre Company – recently changed its name as it broadens its reach.

The company performs exclusively new writing, penned by local authors. Their latest play,  called The Journey, is about a self-help group and is written by Kim Cook.

“It’s a comedy drama,” explains actor Lewis Coleman who adds: “It’s like Frasier meets Fat Friends.”

The show will be performed at The Princess Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday February 25th and Saturday 26th. Tickets (£9/£7) are available from The Princess Theatre on 01278 784464 or online here.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page