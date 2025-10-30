Burnham-On-Sea drumming enthusiast invites locals to join Djembe groups

A Burnham-On-Sea drumming enthusiast is inviting local residents to discover the joy of rhythm by joining her two adult Djembe Drumming groups held weekly in the town.

Suzanne Llewellyn, founder of Rhythm Harmony, has been running group drumming sessions in Burnham since 2018, inspired by both the musical and well-being benefits of traditional drumming.

She describes group drumming as a powerful healing and community-building activity, calling it a “moving meditation” that reaches people on every level—physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

Suzanne teaches West African-style Djembe drumming, guiding participants through techniques and rhythm patterns that are woven into uplifting musical pieces.

Her sessions are held at The BAY Centre on Monday evenings and Tuesday afternoons, and are open to all—no musical experience required.

To welcome newcomers, Suzanne is hosting two free “Give It A Go” sessions: one on Tuesday 4th November at 1pm and another on Monday 10th November at 7pm. These taster sessions will be followed by six weekly classes at £10 each.

“I strive to create a relaxed and supportive environment,” says Suzanne. “Even those who say ‘I have no rhythm’ are soon getting in the groove. We have lots of chuckles and it’s a lovely community.”

In addition to her Djembe groups, Suzanne also runs a monthly Buffalo Medicine Drum Circle in Burnham, using Native American-style drums to focus on nature, intention and connection.