Sedgemoor District Council is calling on businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area selling food and drink to register for a government initiative encouraging people to support their local eateries.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, participating pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotel dining areas will be able to offer customers half-price food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 per person) and reclaim the difference from the Government under The Eat Out to Help Out scheme, announced on July 9th.

For the scheme to work, eligible businesses need to register on the Government website and then they can claim back the money spent on the discounts aimed at bringing customers back to town and village centres to eat out.

A spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have all missed being able to go out for refreshments and this is an extra incentive for people to do so. Our pubs, cafes and restaurants have been hard hit by lockdown and this should help their trade pick up as restrictions are lifted.”

“As well as encouraging businesses to register, Sedgemoor can give advice on what they need to do to open safely and offers a free listing on its new directory of businesses that are open during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Businesses wishing to register should visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/register-your-establishment-for-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme and those wanting a listing on the Council website should email: economic.development@sedgemoor.gov.uk