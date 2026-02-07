Burnham-On-Sea emergency services called to car overturned in ditch

Burnham-On-Sea emergency services were called out on Friday afternoon (February 6th) after a car left the road and overturned into a ditch on Brent Road, near the Brent Knoll RSPCA centre.

Two Burnham fire crews arrived within minutes to assist a driver inside, while Police closed the road and diverted traffic along alternative routes.

The vehicle had come to rest in the ditch and firefighters used ladders and specialist equipment to safely access the upturned vehicle.

Several passers-by also stopped to provide assistance before the emergency crews arrived.

A fire service spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com the driver was freed and treated by the ambulance service.

The road remained closed for several hours while emergency services were on scene.