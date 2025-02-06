Burnham emergency services called to overturned lorry as driver is helped free by residents

Burnham-On-Sea’s emergency services were called out after a lorry overturned on a country road on Wednesday (February 5th).

Fire, Police and ambulance crews were sent to Rectory Way in the village of Lympsham where the lorry had ended up on its side, pictured here.

The shaken driver was freed from his cab with the help of nearby residents.

A police spokesperson says: “At just after 7.30am on Wednesday 5th February, we were called to attend Rectory Way in Lympsham after a lorry overturned.”

“The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and isn’t believed to have suffered any serious injuries.”

“Fire and ambulance were also in attendance. The road remained closed to allow recovery of the vehicle and for the scene to be cleared.”

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed: “We were called at 07.49hrs on Wednesday 5 February to an incident near Lympsham and we sent a double-crewed land ambulance to the scene.”