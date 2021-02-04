The Burnham-On-Sea branch of sales and lettings agency CJ Hole is marking its 30th anniversary this month.

Originally opened by current owner Edward Creswick in February 1991 on the corner of Victoria Street and College Street, CJ Hole in Burnham-On-Sea is now part of a franchise network of 14 offices across the South West.

While the branch may have moved to the High Street, its family feel remains the same.

Edward’s son Tom and daughter Maisie are part of the branch’s experienced team of property specialists looking after tenants, landlords, buyers and sellers – having previously sat in the back office with their father as children, pretending to answer the phone.

Edward said: “Back in 1991, you could buy a two-bed flat in Briar Court for £40,000, a two bedroom bungalow in Rosewood for £55,000 and a four-bedroom detached house in North Burnham for £90,000. Houses priced at half a million were almost unheard of here.”

“Our commitment to incredible customer service hasn’t changed though and we’re fiercely proud to be independent local estate agents and experts in our area, but with the backing of liked-minded agents trading under the same banner brand in the wider region.”

CJ Hole is a previous winner of the Times and Sunday Times Best Medium Estate Agency and Letting Agency awards. Most recently, the agency was rated ‘Exceptional’ in the 2018 and 2019 Best Estate Agent Guide, while winning Gold in the same guide placed CJ Hole in the top 5% of estate agents in the country.

Edward added: “Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, celebrations of our 30-year milestone have been put on hold temporarily but the team has lots of plans for 2022 and beyond to recognise and thank the community for their ongoing support during these difficult times.”