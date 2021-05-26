A Burnham-On-Sea estate agent is celebrating its 30th year of business by expanding into the neighbouring town of Bridgwater.

Creswick Estates Ltd, who trade as CJ Hole in Burnham, are marking their 30th anniversary this year.

Tom Creswick will be the local Associate Partner. He passed his Technical Award at the age of 18, subsequently becoming one of the youngest fully qualified members of the National Association of Estate Agents.

He will be taking on this new position alongside his current Senior Negotiator role in Burnham.

Tom is no stranger to Bridgwater and in his spare time can often be seen performing at the McMillan Theatre with award-winning Pinstripe productions.

He says he will be offering Bridgwater clients a modern, hybrid service, backed by a team of property professionals from the hub office in Burnham which, as a brand, has recently been voted as one of the top 5% estate agents in the Country.

CJ Hole, along with Tom and his team, offer a tailor-made marketing strategy to make sure properties get the best exposure possible.

Marketing packages are bespoke and can include drone photography, conveyancing and mortgage referrals, EPC’s, video tours and a strong social media brand presence.

Managing Director Edward Creswick says: “I am delighted to be celebrating our 30 year anniversary by expanding into Bridgwater. This is an exciting step for us and I wish Tom and the team every success.”

If you are thinking of selling or letting in the TA5, TA6 and TA7 areas, call Tom and the team on 01278 497970 or email bridgwater@cjhole.co.uk