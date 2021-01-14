A Burnham-On-Sea estate agent is offering to print school work for local families who don’t have a printer.

CJ Hole in Burnham-On-Sea High Street has launched the service this week and arrange Covid-secure collection outside its office.

Managing Director Edward Creswick says: “Being a local Burnham Family run business we know how great the generosity of our community is.”

“We are delighted to be able to give something back and use our facilities for good in these very hard times.”

“Schools being closed could pose some serious problems for families so even if our offer helps just one schoolchild complete their work and saves one parent from stressing, then it was completely worth doing.”