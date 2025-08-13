17.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 14, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea estate agent returns to original name in 'nostalgic rebrand'
News

Burnham-On-Sea estate agent returns to original name in ‘nostalgic rebrand’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A well-known Burnham-On-Sea estate agent has unveiled a fresh new look this week — by returning to its original name after more than seven decades of service.

A&F Estate Agents, based at 18 College Street, has officially rebranded back to Abbott & Frost, the name under which it was first established in 1949.

The move marks a celebration of the firm’s long-standing heritage in the local property market, with owner Julian Frost saying: “Our name may have changed, but our commitment to delivering exceptional service remains exactly the same.”

Abbott & Frost continues to provide sales, lettings, and commercial property services across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brent Knoll, Mark, and surrounding villages.

Julian told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re proud to be embracing our roots and reconnecting with our original name. It’s more than a rebrand — it’s a return to tradition.”

The firm’s College Street office has been updated with new signage reflecting the change.

