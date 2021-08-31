A Burnham-On-Sea estate agent is set to move into a new location in the centre of the town this autumn.

Greenslade Taylor Hunt’s Burnham branch is moving into new premises this October, occupying the former RSPCA shop in the centre of the High Street.

The announcement of the move comes as Andrew Johnson has just joined the branch’s team as its Residential Sales Manager.

Jeremy Bell, Partner in charge of the Burnham office, says: “Andrew has a wealth of experience and we are looking forward to working with him implementing various changes including an office move shortly to a prime location further down the High Street.”

Andrew, who lives locally, is an established estate agent with 30 years of experience in the industry.

The branch says it will be providing a range of incentives to encourage more sales traffic including help with legal fees and a no sale, no fee offering.

The office is also marking the long service of a key member of the team, administrator Marion Stewart, who has been with the firm for 30 years, who worked initially in a secretarial role.

She has seen huge changes in technology over the years. When she joined the then J.H. Palmer and Sons in 1991 working for the senior partner, typewriters were the order of the day rather than computers. Mobile phones resembled house bricks! There was no email and fax machines were the modern way to communicate.

Jeremy Bell, Partner in charge at the Burnham office, says: “On behalf of the partnership, I would like to recognise Marion Stewart. The partners, and I in particular, very much appreciate the hard work she has put in over the years. Marion is a fountain of knowledge on many aspects of the agricultural side of the business and is a key member of the Burnham team.”

Pictured: The team at Greenslade Taylor Hunt’s Burnham-On-Sea branch who are set to move into a central location in the High Street