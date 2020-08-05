Families in the Burnham-On-Sea area can enjoy a programme of free live online events this summer as part of the Library Service’s ‘Silly Squad’ 2020 Summer Reading Challenge.

The events, run by Somerset County Council, will be involving quality authors and performers, all keen to keep children entertained.

Delivered in collaboration with ASCEL (Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians) and Authors Aloud, free weekly events over the school summer holidays will be accessible online using Eventbrite, a safe ticketed environment which can accommodate up to 1,000 participants.

Councillor David Hall, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Libraries, said: “It is inspirational to see so how the library service continues to find innovative ways to keep their activities going.”

“Despite the challenges that the coronavirus presents, the commitment and creative thinking of our libraries staff means children from all over Somerset can still take part in the Summer Reading Challenge and other events.”

Free virtual summer events in Somerset:

Thursday 6th August 2pm : Have fun with Adisa – a performance poet

: Have fun with Adisa – a performance poet Thursday 13 th August 11am: Find out how to make books and draw with author and illustrator Steve Weatherill:

Find out how to make books and draw with author and illustrator Steve Weatherill: Thursday 20 th August 11am: Get rude and silly with author Timothy Knapman – a children’s Comedian/Entertainer:

Get rude and silly with author Timothy Knapman – a children’s Comedian/Entertainer: Thursday 27 th August 2pm: Learn some strange and silly chocolatey facts from Chris Callaghan – an author/storyteller for older children:

Learn some strange and silly chocolatey facts from Chris Callaghan – an author/storyteller for older children: Thursday 3rd September 11am: Draw along with illustrator Louise Yates:

To sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, visit: www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk and free printed activity packs can be picked up from any of the open libraries across the county, including Burmnham-On-Sea Library.