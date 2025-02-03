Burnham-On-Sea family takes on Snowdonia challenge to raise funds for cause close to hearts

A Burnham-On-Sea family is planning to walk across Snowdonia to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts this summer.

Bev Brown, her son Mackenzie and niece Ayla May Clifton will be climbing Snowdonia on Saturday 28th June to raise funds for a charity which supports people affected by Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) and other inherited cardiac conditions.

“The charity ‘SADS UK: SADS UK Helps Save Lives’ is close to our hearts – my brother sadly passed away three years ago from S.A.D.S. and a friend’s daughter also passed away from S.A.D.S.,” explains Bev.

“We are holding regular charity events and look forward to this challenge in memory of Luke Organ and Kelly Brooks.” They have launched a fundraising page here.

Bev adds: “Two families were totally devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our loved ones.”

“SADS UK provide defibrillators, lifesaving training and post-CPR support plus fund vital research into identifying and treating conditions that can cause sudden death.”

“We are doing this to raise as much money as we can for SADS UK who help to get defibrillators out into our local community,” she says.

She adds: “We are doing regular weekly walks to get ourselves prepared for this challenge at Cheddar Gorge, Brent Knoll and Brean Down to mention a few.”

“With your help and generosity together we can make a difference, raising money for S.A.D.S.”

One of the most recent defibrillators installed locally by SADS UK was at Sopha in Highbridge, as reported here

Pictured: Top: Bev Brown and her son Mackenzie; Centre: the late Luke Organ; and above: Bev’s niece Ayla May Clifton