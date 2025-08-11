Burnham-On-Sea family take on abseil challenge for cause close to their hearts

A Burnham-On-Sea family is preparing to take on a daring abseil challenge this summer in support of a charity that has helped them through difficult times.

Stuart Nichols and two of his step-sons will be abseiling down the side of St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol on 6th September, raising funds for the Bristol & Weston Hospitals Charity.

The cause is deeply personal for the family. Stuart’s son, Finnley, was born in April 2020 at St Michael’s Hospital with kidney issues and has received ongoing care and support from both St Michael’s and The Children’s Hospital over the past five years.

“So far our family has raised and donated over £5,000 for charities linked to the Bristol Hospitals,” Stuart told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We’re looking forward to taking on this challenge to raise extra funds.”

The family’s fundraising page features updates and photos as they prepare for the event. Donations are being welcomed via their JustGiving page: Nichols Family Abseil Fundraiser.

The Bristol & Weston Hospitals Charity supports patients, staff and services across ten hospitals in the region, funding projects that go beyond what the NHS can provide.