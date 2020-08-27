Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market will be returning to the town centre today (Friday, 28th August) for the first time since February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers from Somerset Farmers Markets have been given a ‘green light’ by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to return to the High Street with extra safety measures in place – including a one-way system – to protect customers and traders.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are so pleased to be returning to Burnham-On-Sea on Friday 28th August from 9am-1pm, a favourite for many traders for its friendly atmosphere.”

“We’ve taken our time to return to our town locations, carefully considering the impact of our presence.”

“You’ll notice a few changes to our layout as we’ve worked on a plan that meets the Government’s Covid secure guidelines.”

She adds: “We have put in place a guide to all traders of our expectations and responsibilities, details of which can be found on our website.”

“As a valued customer we would like to remind you to please only attend the market if you are well, adhere to social distancing and our one-way system, use the hand sanitiser provided and, where possible, please shop on your own.”

Traders will include James’ Artisan Bakery, Bath Soft Cheese, Oven to You, Gardiner Whites, Mikes Pork, and In Clover.

“We welcome Bath Soft Cheese Co. to the market, producers of award-winning organic cheese made by hand at the dairy on their farm near Bath. They take a traditional approach both to how they raise and graze their small herd of 160 mainly Holstein Friesian cows and to their artisan, handmade, hands-on cheesemaking. With a selection of soft, hard and blue cheese – there is something for every cheese lover!”