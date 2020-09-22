Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market will be returning to the town centre this Friday (25th September) for only the second time since February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers from Somerset Farmers Markets held their first Covid-safe market last month after being given a ‘green light’ by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to return.

The High Street market has a number of extra safety measures in place to protect customers and stallholders – including social distancing and a one-way system.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thank you Burnham-On-Sea for the marvelous welcome you gave us last month with the Town Mayor opening the market.”

“We really appreciate your support for local farmers and producers and we are thrilled to be offering you such a great range of local food this month. We have new faces joining your favourite regulars and they can’t wait to meet you!”

“Please remember to only attend the market if you are well, adhere to social distancing and our one-way system, use the hand sanitiser provided and, where possible, please shop on your own.”

This month’s Burnham Farmers Market producers:

Bread Box

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Humble Pies

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

In Clover