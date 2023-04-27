Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street today (Friday, April 28th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.
This month’s stalls include:
Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.
Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.
My Farmhouse Pantry – Homemade Jams and Preserves and Tea’s.
Bee Sweet co – Cheese Cake and Fudge
Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.
Dickies Pies – Award winning Curry Pies.
Somerset Chilli Garden – Produce Made from Home Grown Chilli’s,
Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap.
Times Past Cheese Dairy – A wide Variety of Cheddar and Flavoured Cheeses
Wesley Cottage Bees’s – Local Honey straight from the Bee Keeper
Peregrene Plants – Flowers and herbs