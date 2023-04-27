Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street today (Friday, April 28th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.

This month’s stalls include:

Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.

Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.

My Farmhouse Pantry – Homemade Jams and Preserves and Tea’s.

Bee Sweet co – Cheese Cake and Fudge

Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.

Dickies Pies – Award winning Curry Pies.

Somerset Chilli Garden – Produce Made from Home Grown Chilli’s,

Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap.

Times Past Cheese Dairy – A wide Variety of Cheddar and Flavoured Cheeses

Wesley Cottage Bees’s – Local Honey straight from the Bee Keeper

Peregrene Plants – Flowers and herbs