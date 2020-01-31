Burnham-On-Sea farmers market returns to the town’s High Street today (Friday, January 31st) with a varied line-up of stalls.
Fresh produce stalls will be set-up, selling local produce such as fruit, local meat, vegetables, cakes, cheese, pies, bakery items and milk from 9am-1pm.
A spokesman said: “We can’t wait to be back in Burnham. It’s a foodie’s paradise with lots of tasty local produce available. From cheese to cake, sausages to scotch eggs, bread to biscuits and sweet pies to savoury pies, you do not want to miss this gem of a monthly market!”
Visitors to the Burnham-On-Sea farmers market are also encouraged to visit Burnham’s wide range of shops and cafes in the town centre.
Stalls at January’s Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market:
- Nutts Scotch Eggs
- Times Past Cheese Dairy
- Taylors of Bruton
- Oven to You
- Gardiner Whites
- Mikes Pork
- Wesley Cottage Bees
- Goats of the Gorge
