Burnham-On-Sea farmers market returns to the town’s High Street today (Friday, January 31st) with a varied line-up of stalls.

Fresh produce stalls will be set-up, selling local produce such as fruit, local meat, vegetables, cakes, cheese, pies, bakery items and milk from 9am-1pm.

A spokesman said: “We can’t wait to be back in Burnham. It’s a foodie’s paradise with lots of tasty local produce available. From cheese to cake, sausages to scotch eggs, bread to biscuits and sweet pies to savoury pies, you do not want to miss this gem of a monthly market!”

Visitors to the Burnham-On-Sea farmers market are also encouraged to visit Burnham’s wide range of shops and cafes in the town centre.

Stalls at January’s Burnham-On-Sea Farmers M arket :

Nutts Scotch Eggs

Times Past Cheese Dairy

Taylors of Bruton

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Wesley Cottage Bees

Goats of the Gorge

