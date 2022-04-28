Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street today (Friday, April 29th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.
This month’s stalls include:
Dragonfly Jewellery
Homemade jewellery using Silver, Copper and Glass
Leafy Greens Micro Farm
Freshly harvested micro greens and gourmet mushrooms
Mikes’s Pork
Free range pork from the Somerset Levels
Oven to You
A pastry chef making as range of sweet tarts
Somerset Soaps
Plant based soaps made in Burnham-On-Sea
In Cover
Perennials, shrubs and Bulbs. Along side handcrafted Willow Structures.
Westley cottage Bees
Local Honey and Honey products – direct from the bee keeper
Dickies Pies
Award winning curried Pies
Tina’s Pattiserie
Home made cakes, brownies and bakes
Somerset Chilli Garden
Homemade Chill Products