A Burnham-On-Sea father whose four year-old son has cerebral palsy and autism is set to begin a fundraising walk today (Friday) to raise awareness of the disorder.

Andrew Humphries plans to walk 10,000 steps a day over eight days as part of the nationwide Walk For Autism initiative.

“I am doing the walk for my son Freddie, 4, who has cerebral palsy and autism so can’t walk unaided himself,” says Andrew.

“The walk is being held all over the UK and aims to raise awareness of autism and how it affects not only the individual diagnosed but the family.”

“It also raises awareness of the support networks that are in place and aims to raise as much as possible to support individuals and their families, ranging from sensory equipment to just having a person to talk to.”

“We will be doing the daily walk along The Esplanade from the Sea View Road end right down to the Sailing Club and back starting today and finishing on Saturday 3rd April, hopefully with my son doing the last few steps himself.”

“We would be really great full for any assistance you can give us.”

Click here to see the fundraising page