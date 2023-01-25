Burnham-On-Sea’s Fibromyalgia Heart of Somerset group is set to unveil its new name and branding at a special open day.

The group is set to be renamed ‘Purple Pain Fibromyalgia & ME support group’ – or ‘Purple Pain’ for short.

The open day will be held on Monday February 13th and will run from 12.30pm-3pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

Visitors will be able to pick up information about the condition and enjoy hot drinks, cakes and a tombola.

The support group meets on the first Monday of every month at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church.

The Chairwoman Michelle Haines says: “We provide support for people with Fibromyalgia as well as their carers and family members.”

“We are having an open day to celebrate our new name and to welcome new or old members, anyone is welcome.”

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.