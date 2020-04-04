A fire crew from Burnham-On-Sea was called out to a big agricultural building blaze near Wellington on Saturday (April 4th).

Fire crews from Wellington, Wiveliscombe, Bridgwater and Taunton were initially sent to reports of a barn fire just after 3pm.

On arrival crews confirmed that there was a large building well alight and they requested further appliances for support.

Burnham-On-Sea fire station’s welfare pod was taken to the scene with its crew, along with two further fire engines from Taunton, an Incident Command Unit, and off Road Vehicle from Honiton, a Water Foam Carrier from Danes Castle, the Environmental Protection Unit and a fire engine from South Molton.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, two main jets, two compressed air foam jets, two main jets with water supplied by water bowsers, one safety jet, lighting equipment and the thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”

“The single storey commercial building was one hundred per cent involved in the fire.”