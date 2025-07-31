15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to contain chemical leak at business park
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to contain chemical leak at business park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among multiple crews called to help contain a chemical leak in Bridgwater on Thursday evening (July 31st).

Fire engines from Bridgwater, Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea and Nether Stowey were called to a business park in Bristol Road at 6.50pm.

It follows Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service receiving reports of a liquid ammonia leak with gas involved.

Bridgwater and Nether Stowey crews initially rushed to the scene along with an Environmental Protection unit from Taunton.

Once there, crews confirmed there was a liquid ammonia leak within a contained building.

More breathing apparatus was required to assist the crews due to the nature of the “hazardous materials” they were working with, so another two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.

In an update at 10.51pm, a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “They are currently working with a subject matter expert, using breathing apparatus, to isolate the leak and make the leaking vessel safe.”

Avon and Somerset Police were also called and a police spokesperson said: “We supported with road closures as they tackled the incident at a business park at Bristol Road.”

“The roads were all reopened at 10.45pm and the chemical leak has been successfully contained.”

