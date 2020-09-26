A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) to a small electrical fire in a home in Axbridge.

One fire appliance from Cheddar and one from Burnham were sent to Barnabas Close, Axbridge at 1.10am following a report of a light fitting smoking in a property.

“On arrival crews confirmed smoke coming from a light fitting in the downstairs hallway,” says a spokesman.

“To deal with the incident crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a safety jet, a thermal image camera, a gas monitor and a dry powder extinguisher.”