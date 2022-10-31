A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was among the emergency services called to an incident involving explosions at a pyrotechnics factory.

Fire crews were sent to the Event Horizon premises in Ashcott shortly after 11pm on Friday following multiple calls.

A 600m cordon was put in place and residents’ homes were evacuated after explosions at the pyrotechnics factory.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the explosions began inside a shipping container which was destroyed by fireworks.

Crews remained at the scene on Saturday for monitoring. Firefighters from eleven stations were called, including Burnham-On-Sea, with crews being forced to retreat to a safe distance on arrival due to a series of large explosions.

One of the containers affected was understood to hold about one tonne of fireworks and a police drone was used to inspect the scene due to the large exclusion zone in place.

The fire service said about 20 properties within the cordon were evacuated, with residents moved to a local rest centre. People in the area were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire service added later on Saturday that the operation at Event Horizon – a company involved in producing special effects for the film industry – was no longer being treated as a major incident.

Crews were able to approach the containers to make the area safe and remove the cordon, allowing people to return home by about 11.30am.

The Burnham fire station crew took their welfare pod to the scene to support the teams involved in the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police was also called to support the operation and thanked people for their patience during it.