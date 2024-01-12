A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was among the firefighters called to tackle a blaze which ripped through the upper floors of a Mole Valley Farmers mill in Devon this week.
Eight crews were called to the village of Uffculme in Devon in the Blackdown Hills on the B3440, close to the M5 on Wednesday January 10th.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire had started when a grinder caught alight on the ground floor.
Eight crews were called to the scene, including those from Honiton, Tiverton and Taunton. Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station’s welfare unit assisted at the incident.
“The fire started in the grinder on the ground floor which spread to the first floor and roof. The room of believed origin 60% damaged by fire, 20% damaged by smoke, 10% water damaged. The first floor was 80% fire damaged, and the roof 10% fire damaged.”
“In total ten breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a safety jet, two thermal image cameras, lighting and a nearby street hydrant were used to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental.”
Mole Valley sais no-one had been hurt and that it is ‘business as usual’ for customers.