“The fire started in the grinder on the ground floor which spread to the first floor and roof. The room of believed origin 60% damaged by fire, 20% damaged by smoke, 10% water damaged. The first floor was 80% fire damaged, and the roof 10% fire damaged.”

“In total ten breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a safety jet, two thermal image cameras, lighting and a nearby street hydrant were used to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Mole Valley sais no-one had been hurt and that it is ‘business as usual’ for customers.