Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to tackle a property blaze in Bridgwater early on Sunday morning (April 18th).

Fire crews from Bridgwater and one from Burnham-On-Sea attended the incident in an end-of-terrace property in Linley Close at 4.39am.

Smoke was issuing from the premises when firefighters arrived on the scene. They discovered the fire was in the kitchen.

After extinguishing the fire, crews contacted Avon and Somerset Police since “deliberate ignition” was suspected.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “The property was damaged by the fire and smoke. Duty of care was left with the police.”

There were no people present in the property at the time.