Brean Down fire

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Brean on Saturday evening (September 18th) to investigate reports of plumes of smoke seen emerging from a farm.

One Burnham-On-Sea fire engine was sent to Brean Down Farm at 6pm following concerns from people nearby who saw the smoke rising into the sky and blowing towards Uphill and Weston.

The crew spoke to the farm owner and quickly established that the fire was planned, controlled burning with no action required. A blaze at the farm in August saw hundreds of hay bales destroyed by fire, as we reported here.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea crew at the scene of the fire next to Brean Down on Saturday evening

 
