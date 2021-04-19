Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out on Monday evening (April 19th) to deal with an unusual incident.

The team was called out at 4.48pm to a property in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea where a large garden parasol had blown into a tree and was in a dangerous position.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “One fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea was sent to a report of a large garden parasol that had blown into a tree and was in a dangerous position.”

“Crews confirmed this parasol was 25ft up in the tree and used a triple extension ladder and hook to remove it safely.”

 

 
