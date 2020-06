Fears that sparks from a burning tree trunk could blow into the sand dunes and cause a blaze in the reed beds caused a call-out for a Burnham-On-Sea fire crew.

The crew was called to extinguish the fire on the beach about half a mile from Berrow Church on Friday (May 29th), as pictured here.

The fire service sent a Land Rover along the beach to the scene, where a brendon pump was used to douse down the burning tree trunk which it was believed had been set alight by walkers during a barbecue.