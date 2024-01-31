Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to tackle a small fire in a home near Bridgwater on Monday evening (January 29th).

Crews from Taunton and Burnham were called to Wembdon at 11.40pm after reports of a property fire.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire control mobilised crews from Taunton and Burnham-On-Sea to a fire in the Salerno Court area of Bridgwater.”

“The crews confirmed that this was caused by a candle holder that had accidentally caught on fire but was out on arrival. Crew investigated the property for any further signs of fire and used a positive pressure ventilation fan for smoke clearance.”

 

 
