Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to tackle vehicle blaze

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out on Wednesday (September 17th) to tackle a vehicle fire in Lympsham.

The fire service received multiple calls at 12.28pm reporting a vehicle alight at the junction of the A370 into Lympsham at Copse Corner.

One fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea was sent to the scene, where crews found the vehicle well alight.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to bring the fire under control,” says a spokesperson.

“Due to the vehicle being LPG fuelled, crews also deployed edraulic spreaders and a thermal imaging camera to safely manage the incident.”

“The fire was fully extinguished and the vehicle sustained approximately 70% fire damage.”

The cause of the blaze was confirmed to be accidental, and no injuries were reported.