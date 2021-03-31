Burnham-On-Sea fire crews held a training session at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Wednesday evening (March 31st).

The 20 Burnham-On-Sea fire station crewmembers gathered in the main car park to carry out foam capability training.

Station officer Ian Hazelton says: “With the agreement of Sedgemoor District Council, we used water from the Apex Park lakes for our foam capability training, replacing the foam with water. It was a very useful session to refresh and enhance skills with our foam capability equipment.”

 
