A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to rescue a child who had become stuck in a car in Highbridge’s Apex Park on New Year’s Day.

The boy had accidentally got locked in when the Audi’s central locking system enabled while the rest of the passengers were outside.

A spokesman from Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station said: “A crew was called to the scene at around 12.20pm, who smashed a window to gain access to the car.”

“The parents were understandably very relieved and grateful for our help.”