16.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 19, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackle car blaze which spread to grassland

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were called out on Sunday evening (August 17th) to tackle a car fire which spread to nearby grassland.

Crews were called out following reports of a vehicle ablaze in Stretcholt.

“On arrival, firefighters confirmed the car was well alight and quickly got to work using a compressed air foam jet and a hose reel jet to bring the fire under control.”

“The blaze had also spread to nearby grassland, affecting approximately 10 square metres along a public footpath.”

Despite the swift response, the vehicle was completely destroyed, sustaining 100% fire damage. No injuries were reported.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews worked efficiently to prevent further spread and ensure the area was made safe.”

