Burnham-On-Sea firefighters have been tackling a big barn blaze overnight alongside crews from across Somerset.

Fire Control had initially received multiple calls at around 8.40pm last night (Sunday) reporting a barn on fire in the village of Stringston 10 miles west of Bridgwater.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Dulverton, Minehead, Nether Stowey, Wellington, Williton, Wiveliscombe, Yeovil, Chard, Ilminster and Martock were called.

A spokesman says: “On route, the Incident Commander reported large amounts of smoke in the area. Upon arrival, crews confirmed the barn to be well alight with 300 hay bales inside.”

“All cattle were removed from the barn and to a safe location. Crews were at work with 2 hose reel jets, one 70mm jet and one 45 mm jet.”

“By 9.40pm, the incident commander on scene made pumps 6 and water carriers 2 for personnel with an additional water on scene.”

“The incident was sectorised and crews were at work protecting the surrounding buildings in the area.”

“By 1.20am, the incident was scaled back to 3 pumping appliances with crews working in 3 sectors on watching briefs.”

“Relief crews were on scene and this continued overnight with further reliefs due this morning.”