Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackles digger blaze in Brean

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called out on Wednesday morning (July 29th) after a digger caught alight in Brean, prompting a rapid response to what was initially reported as a large vehicle blaze.

A spokesman said fire control had received a call to a large vehicle fire in Brean near Unity Holiday Park, leading to crews from Burnham-On-Sea being mobilised along with a Bridgwater water carrier.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle already well alight, sending smoke across the area as they began work to bring the incident under control.

Despite the early concern, the water carrier was soon stood down as crews quickly made progress. Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to fully extinguish the blaze and check for remaining hotspots.

The cause is believed to have been accidental, said the fire service, and no injuries were reported.