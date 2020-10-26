A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackled a van blaze in Lympsham on Sunday (October 25th).

Firefighters were called to West Road, Lympsham at 1.12pm where the vehicle was reported to be alight.

“One fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea was sent to a report of a van on fire,” confirmed a fire service spokesman.

“The van was damaged by fire and crews used two breathing apparatus and one compressed air foam jet to extinguish it.”

No-one was hurt in the incident, which was believed to have started accidentally.