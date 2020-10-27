Burnham-On-Sea fire crews have battled an overnight house blaze near Bridgwater.

Crews were initially called at 10.40pm last night to Witchey Drove, Cossington near Bridgwater.

“Three fire appliances from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were initially mobilised following a call from the occupant of a bungalow whose chimney was on fire and it had spread to the attic,” says a fire spokesman.

“Shortly afterwards, initial crews arrived and investigated, with 4 breathing apparatus wearers, and they confirmed smoke was issuing from the loft space and set to work with 1 hose reel jet.”

“However, within minutes, the attendance was increased by a further 2 fire appliances, which were mobilised from Bridgwater, together with a Command Support Vehicle from Street, and an Incident Support Unit from Yeovil.”

“The fire rapidly intensified and started to spread, breaking through the roof structure. Crews later had to withdraw from inside the property for their own safety and fire fight externally.”

“They made good and steady progress, bringing the fire under control and continuing to damp down hotspots and make areas safe until they were satisfied that the fire was extinguished.”

“Whilst the property suffered extensive damage by fire, smoke and water, the occupants and their dogs were left uninjured.”

The incident was brought under control at 2:31am.

In total, crews used hose reel and main jets, thermal imaging cameras, ladders, safe working at heights equipment, small tools, and lighting.

A fire appliance will be carrying out a re-inspection later this morning.

Pictured: Fire crews at the scene of the blaze (Photos Burnham Fire Station)