Burnham-On-Sea fire crews called out to tackle early morning blaze

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea were among several teams called out early this morning (Saturday) to tackle a significant blaze at a property in Cannington.

The alarm was raised at 4:08am when Fire Control received multiple reports of a terraced building on fire.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Nether Stowey, Street, Williton, Yeovil, and Martock joined Burnham-On-Sea firefighters at the scene, where the roof space was found to be well alight on arrival.

As the incident escalated, additional support was requested, including two more fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water bowser.

By 4:45am, all occupants had been safely evacuated. The building was sectorised shortly after 5am, with crews working to isolate utilities and contain the fire.

The affected property is a mid-terraced building measuring approximately 80 metres by 15 metres, with commercial shops on the ground floor and residential dwellings above.

The shop roof was completely destroyed by fire, while the first floor suffered 50% fire damage and was entirely affected by smoke. The ground floor sustained minor fire damage but was also fully impacted by smoke and water.

Crews used a range of specialist equipment throughout the operation, including breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, main jets, a safety jet, an aerial ladder platform, an ejector pump, ladders, small tools, and a thermal imaging camera.

Firefighters remained on scene into the morning to dampen down hotspots and ensure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.