Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a property in West Huntspill.

Two fire appliances from Burnham and one from Bridgwater attended a fire in Church Road, West Huntspill on Wednesday (August 12th) at 4.50pm.

“The fire initially involved a bin store at the rear of the property. Crews arrived on scene and got to work extinguishing the blaze using a hose reel jet and then confirmed that the fire was affecting the roof of the bungalow adjacent to the bin store.”

“Crews used one triple extension ladder for further investigation and positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke. The fire was put out, and the cause was deemed as accidental.”

“The bin store was severely damaged, and the bungalow suffered minor damage to the roof and kitchen.”

“Crews did final checks of the area with a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was completely out and cool.”